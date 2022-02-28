UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 215 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 204.85 ($2.79).

Shares of LON IAG traded down GBX 5.96 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 148.56 ($2.02). The stock had a trading volume of 36,870,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457,928. The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

