UBS Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.52 ($74.46).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.