UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

