Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $3,578,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Under Armour by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.