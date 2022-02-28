Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires 66 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $7,912,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

