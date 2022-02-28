Unified Trust Company N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.22. 19,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,531. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.