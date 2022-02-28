Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 161 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,370,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

