Unified Trust Company N.A. Sells 169 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unified Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,815,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $82,383,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 101.4% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 853.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 43.3% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.02 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

