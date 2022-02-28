Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

