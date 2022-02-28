Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.15 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83,290.70 or 1.93125911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $6,931.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

