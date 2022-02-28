United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBND. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $24.08 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

