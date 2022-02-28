United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,522,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $60.89 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64.
