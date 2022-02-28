United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $230.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.