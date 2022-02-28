United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,067 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JETS. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JETS opened at $21.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

