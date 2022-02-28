United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

