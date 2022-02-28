United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NYSE UNFI opened at $40.42 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

