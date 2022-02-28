United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.46. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

