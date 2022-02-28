UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.21. 6,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $329.85 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.44 and a 200 day moving average of $448.97. The stock has a market cap of $442.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

