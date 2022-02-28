Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 149,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 303,071 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

