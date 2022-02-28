Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research firms have commented on UBX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

UBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

