Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLED. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $157.71 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.