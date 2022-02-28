UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will post $38.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.80 million and the highest is $38.98 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $143.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UserTesting.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

USER opened at $8.11 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

