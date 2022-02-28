Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 26.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $361.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

