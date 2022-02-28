Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $2,008,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $180.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

