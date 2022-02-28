Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

FSLR stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

