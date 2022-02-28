Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.