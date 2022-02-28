Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $117.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

