Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

