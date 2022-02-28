Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at $7,003,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $3,094,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Elastic by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.40.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

