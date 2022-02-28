Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $240.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

