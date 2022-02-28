Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,345,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.