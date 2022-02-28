Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

