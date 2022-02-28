Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.