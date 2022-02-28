VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 264,316 shares.The stock last traded at $19.47 and had previously closed at $19.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

