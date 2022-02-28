Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.3% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $458,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,239,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

