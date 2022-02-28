Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

