Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

