Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.0% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $34,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after buying an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after buying an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.91. 301,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

