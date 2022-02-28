Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $243.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

