Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,595,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,825,000 after acquiring an additional 305,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

