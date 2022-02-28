VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.63

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 33676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
