Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

VRE stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

