Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $175.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.89.

VRSK opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

