Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

