Verition Fund Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.