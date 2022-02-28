Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

