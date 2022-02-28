Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.05. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

