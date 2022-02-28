Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as high as C$24.03 and last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 1404129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.96.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.04.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

