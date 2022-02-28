Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $36,382,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $295,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

