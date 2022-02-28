Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $216.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,456. The company has a market capitalization of $414.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

