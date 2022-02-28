VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
