VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

